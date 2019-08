Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen into Barkers Lock in Ilkeston.

A crew attended the incident on Awsworth Road just after 8.45pm on Thursday.

The three-year-old greyhound called Rita had fallen into the lock but was safely rescued and returned to its owner.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Rita’s owner rang for assistance knowing it was too dangerous to attempt a rescue himself. Thankfully Rita is on the mend with no lasting injuries."