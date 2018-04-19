Fraudsters brought to justice after they used a false will to make a gain

Four fraudsters have appeared at Derby Crown Court to be sentenced after they conspired to use a false will to make a gain for someone else after the deaths of two people.

Derby Crown Court heard on Tuesday, April 17, how Alan Shirt, 70, Virginia Shirt, 55, Daniel Davenport, 37, and Kelly Kushner, 42, committed the fraud in Chesterfield between August, 2014, and April, 2016, to make a gain from the estates of Kate Ashmore and William Bond.

Alan and Virgina Shirt, of Longside Road, Hollymoorside, were found guilty after a trial in March of committing fraud by false representation by conspiring with others to make a false representation that a false will was genuine so they could make a gain from the estates of Kate Ashmore and William Bond for Jodie Davison.

Davenport, of Greyfriars Place, Mickleover, Derby, and Kushner, of Smith Crescent, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Alan Shirt was jailed for 16 months and Virgina Shirt was jailed for 18 months and both were ordered to pay compensation.

Davenport was jailed for 12 months and Kushner was given a nine month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.