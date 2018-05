Police are trying to reunite a lost dog with its owner after it was left at East Midlands Airport.

The toy dog was left in one of the airports shops yesterday, Monday, April 30.

It has now been named 'Floppsy' by airport staff.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help find the owner of this little dog left in one of the shops yesterday. Someone will be missing her."

if you recognise this toy message https://twitter.com/EMAPolice