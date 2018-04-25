High-flying legal eagles launch new office in Chesterfield town centre

A top team of high-flying legal eagles has launched a new office in the heart of Chesterfield helping to give the town a boost.

VHS Fletchers Solicitors’ new office recently opened on Beetwell Street with plans to support the town by providing expert legal advice focussing on criminal, prison and motoring law.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

The firm acquired the criminal department and its staff of Banner Jones in the Spring of 2015 to offer expert advice across the entire Derbyshire region by supporting its existing offices in Ilkeston and Derby.

Following continued success VHS Fletchers has opened its new office at 5, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield, at the former Copeland estate agent office which had been vacant for some considerable time.

Associate solicitor David Gittins, of VHS Fletchers, said: “The new office shows our commitment to invest in Chesterfield town centre as the previously closed, unused property has been regenerated with the help of local trade person Tim Vice and The Sign Guys.

“We had the choice to go to an out-of-town, purpose-built office but deliberately chose to re-invest in the town centre for ease of clients and to assist in the regeneration of the town.”

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

The new office, 50 yards from the police station, was also chosen so that people needing to speak to the police and who want a solicitor can simply pop-in on their way past to receive expert advice -which at the police station whilst being interviewed by the police - is always free.

VHS Fletchers also offers legal aid and the firm is also available for court or competitive private rates.

Over the last 3 years, VHS Fletchers has developed good relationships with local business and engaged with both the Citizens Advice Bureau and the Church On the Bus initiative alongside being a member of the Chesterfield Champion scheme.

Upon opening in Chesterfield, VHS Fletchers immediately gave a paralegal a training contract and supported that person to qualify as a solicitor and subsequently as a duty solicitor.

Mr Gittins added: “We have also recruited well-known local solicitor Denny Lau in addition to Ben Strelley who joined us from a Sheffield firm.

“This is in addition to retaining experienced local criminal lawyers such as Kevin Tomlinson.

“The firm has also demonstrated their commitment to support staff and promote from within by promoting me to the position of partner which will be announced at the same time as the new office.”

We have also taken the step of retaining a specialist full-time crown court department in Chesterfield which is not something all other firms do as we specifically want to be able to provide the full remit of criminal legal advice to the residents of Chesterfield and the surrounding area.

“We have also employed a specialist education law solicitor who, whilst based at our Nottingham office, is available for expert legal advice in our Chesterfield office by appointment.

“This covers a variety of topics including school admission appeals. We are the only firm to our knowledge offering this type of advice in Chesterfield.”

VHS Fletchers is proud to announce the launch of its new office and its ambitious new plans which they feel shows its a commitment to Chesterfield by investing in both the town and its people.