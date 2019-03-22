Hilarious video shows giant strawberry casually walking down Derbyshire street in the morning

It's not every day you see a giant strawberry walking down the street.

But that is exactly what Derbyshire man Phil Attenborrow woke up to when he opened his curtains in the morning.

A giant strawberry walking down the street in Kirk Hallam.

The lorry driver had to look twice as he witnessed the huge red costume casually trotting down his road in Kirk Hallam.

And to make sure he didn't dream it, he checked the CCTV at his home - and then decided to share it online.

The 53-year-old told Derbyshire Live: "I got up from working nights and opened the curtains and there was a strawberry walking past the window.

"I was taken aback, I thought 'aww bless, you don't see that very often'. It was just walking down the road without a care in the world. You can tell it wasn't an adult.

"Sometimes you put something up on Facebook and some of the comments you get aren't very nice.

"There's not a single bad comment on the video."

It turned out that the giant strawberry was in fact a pupil on their way to Dallimore Primary and Nursery School for Red Nose Day!