It's almost time.....don't forget to put your clocks forward this weekend

Every year the clocks go forward one hour in spring - and there are still millions of us who get confused or forget.

You will need to remember to push the hands forward by ONE HOUR at 1 am on Sunday (March 31). This task is always done on the last Sunday of March and signifies the real start of lighter nights.

The clocks go forward this weekend

While your smartphone should update itself, you can't rely on technology to keep you on schedule. You will still need to adjust your watch and the clocks around your house to avoid getting yourself in a pickle.

The changing of the clocks in March starts the period of British Summer Time (BST), or Daylight Saving Time (DST), which gives us more daylight in the evening.

The reason it happens in the middle of the night at the weekend is to limit the disruption for schools and businesses.

Why do we bother changing the clocks?

Initially it was rolled out to save energy and get people outside. Why waste electricity when there is perfectly good daylight to be used?

The campaign for British Summer Time came about at the beginning of the 20th century. Moving the clocks forward in the summer months would give us darker mornings but lighter, longer evenings.

The idea was proposed in Britain by builder William Willett, says Dr Richard Dunn, senior curator for the History of Science at the Royal Observatory Greenwich. Mr Willett was the great-great-grandfather of Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

The House of Commons essentially gave clock-changing its seal of approval in 1916 – the year after Mr Willett passed away

Since then, Britain has toyed with moving the clocks a number of times, including bringing them forward two hours ahead of GMT during the Second World War. They were also brought forward for periods in the spring of 1947, in line with fuel shortages.

There was an experiment, between 1968 and 1971, which kept clocks one hour ahead of GMT all year round.Britain then reverted to our now familiar system of GMT in the winter and summer time in between March and October..

Is BST a good thing?

Don't forget the clocks go back in October also and no-one seems to complain about the aforementioned extra hour in bed when that change comes about.

But some are campaigning for British time to be brought in line with other European countries to reduce accidents. This would make it two hours ahead of GMT in the summer and one hour ahead in the winter.

Nick Lloyd, road safety manager for the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), said: “The clocks going back is a pivotal point in the year for road users, particularly cyclists and pedestrians, as there is less daylight in the evening at a time when with the weather is worsening.

“The statistics are clear – accidents and injuries can be reduced if we move to Single/Double Summer Time, and that is why RoSPA is urging the Government to take a fresh look at this issue and help save lives.”

Others want to forego turning the clocks back in October.

Others say we spend so much time inside – in offices, for instance – that daylight saving no longer really matters.

Let us know what you think by commenting on this article.