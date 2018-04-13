List reveals Derbyshire council chiefs who raked in more than £100k in 2016-17

A list has revealed the Derbyshire council chiefs who raked in more than £100,000 during 2016-17.

Campaign group the Taxpayers' Alliance released the data in its annual Town Hall Rich List. Local authorities have defended the payments - which come as they slash services and raise council tax amid ongoing Tory austerity.

John O'Connell, chief executive of the Taxpayers' Alliance, said: "The average council tax bill has gone up by more than £900 over the last 20 years and spending has gone through the roof.

"Disappointingly, many local authorities are now responding to financial reality through further tax rises and reducing services rather than scaling back top pay.

"Despite many in the public sector facing a much-needed pay freeze to help bring the public finances under control, many town hall bosses are continuing to pocket huge remuneration packages, with staggering pay-outs for those leaving their jobs despite a £95,000 cap passed by the last Government.

"There are talented people in the public sector who are trying to deliver more for less, but the sheer scale of these packages raise serious questions about efficiency and priorities."