Man charged with attempted theft from Hospital staff

Officers from Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team have arrested a man after it is alleged he was trying to steal from the staff quarters at Ilkeston Community Hospital.

The incident happened on Saturday, January 27 when a man was disturbed by a nurse in the staff area with keys that had been taken from a closed office.

Yesterday, (Wednesday, March 7), 33-year-old Darren Clarke of no-fixed abode was arrested by the team and charged with the offence of burglary.

Mr Clarke was remanded in to custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, March 8.