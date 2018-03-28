Man stole his stepfather’s TV and smashed a window at his home after a dispute

A disgruntled stepson stole a TV from his stepfather’s home and also smashed a window at the property during a dispute.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 22 how Mark Robinson, 45, formerly of Frederick Street, Worksop, had lived with his stepfather and brother at his stepfather’s Whitwell home before there had been a falling out.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said: “The complainant lives at his home address with his stepson and his other step son, this defendant, who decided he would no longer live with the complainant because of arguments.

“On February 26, the complainant was at his home address when the defendant turned up wanting to get his clothes but these were thrown out of the window because he had left the address and he returned for the post.”

Mrs Snodin added there was an argument between the complainant, the other stepson and the defendant who are brothers and the defendant walked off and returned with a brick and threw it towards his brother and stepfather but he missed them and smashed a window instead.

The court heard Robinson was also found to have stolen his stepfather’s TV after his brother had visited a cash-for-goods store and had overheard how a TV had been stolen.

Robinson told police he does not get on with his stepfather or brother and following an argument he had been kicked out and left homeless and he said there was property belonging to his mum who died in September and it was to be split between them.

He added he turned up to collect belongings but neither his stepfather or his brothers would let him in and he had been drinking and had taken diazepam and he had thrown a stone to hit his brother but it had hit a window.

He also admitted going to the property previously with a key and he felt he had chipped-in to buy the TV he had taken.

Robinson, now of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to theft and to damaging a window after the incidents in February.

Magistrates sentenced Robinson to a 12 month community order with drug rehabilitation and rehabilitation requirements. He was fined £80 and must pay £229 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.