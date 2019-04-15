'Matter of life or death' warning for Derbyshire householders

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) is urging homeowners to ensure their smoke alarms are in working order.

The important reminder comes after a fire in a house on Whitfield Wells, Glossop, during the early hours of Monday morning.

A neighbour alerted the fire service to the incident after hearing smoke alarms.

Upon arrival firefighters found a pan had been left on the grill.

They removed the pan from the property then found a man in a bedroom.

He was led to safety and checked by paramedics who were also in attendance.

A DFRS spokesperson said: "It is imperative that you have working smoke detectors in your property.

"The incident in Glossop could have been far worse.

"Get your alarms tested and look out for your loved ones and friends over this coming holiday."