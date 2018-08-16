Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring these new locations from today

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire are to switch the locations they monitor traffic from today.

This is where they will be positioned from now until August 29.

Nottingham Rd, Chaddesden

B6179 Little Eaton

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Derby

A6 Darley Dale

B6019 Alfreton & South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A514 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A61 Chesterfield

Long Lane, Charlesworth

A615 Tansley to Wessington

B6052 Chesterfield Rd, Eckington

B6050 Cutthorpe

Pastures Hill, Littleover

A517 Cross o’ the Hands

A623 Peak Forest

B6049 Bradwell

Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor

Peasehill, Ripley

High Holborn Rd, Ripley

Hartshorne Rd, Woodville

A609 Stanley Common

Derby Rd, Stanley Village

Infinity Way, Chellaston

A514 Swarkestone Bridge

Findern Lane, Willington

Street Lane, Denby

Station Rd, Denby

Church St, Denby

St Johns Rd, Buxton

Storrs Rd, Chesterfield

Holmgate Rd, Clay Cross

B6014 Morton