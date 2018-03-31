Mountain rescue and air ambulance teams helped a badly-injured walker to safety

Mountain rescue and air ambulance teams help a walker to safety after they were injured in the Peak District.

The walker was reported to have slipped on the path to Hollins Cross, near Castleton, and injured their ankle very badly at about 2pm, on Good Friday afternoon, March 30.

Edale Mountain Rescue and Buxton Mountain Rescue teams helped bring an injured walker in Castleton to safety.

Edale Mountain Rescue Team members were at a team base in Hope so were able to respond rapidly and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team team members were fundraising in Castleton so were also at the incident very quickly.

The walker was treated by mountain rescue team members, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance medics and East Midlands Ambulance Service staff.

They led the walker to safety on a stretcher and to the waiting air ambulance before the injured party was taken to hospital.

As the previous incident was concluding the EMRT duty team leader received a call from the regional controller to alert him to a second incident near Redmires Reservoir, Sheffield.

Another walker had aggravated an old leg injury and was unable to continue their walk.

As EMRT vehicles were already manned from the previous incident they were able to get to the second incident rapidly.

Team members treated the second injured walker and he was led back to the road and to a waiting Yorkshire Ambulance Service ambulance.