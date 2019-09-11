Derbyshire man found dead in his bed after police firearms team drill locks at his home

A Derbyshire man was found dead in his bed after firearms teams were called to drill the locks at his home, an inquest heard.

Police attended Matthew Wasey's home on January 15 after a call from a concerned relative.

The inquest was held at Derby Coroner's Court

PC Catherline Lawson-Holmes told Derby Coroner's Court that officers arrived to Mr Wasey's property on Hallam Way in Ilkeston to find the building with its doors locked and curtains drawn.

Attempts were made to get Mr Wasey's attention, but these failed so a firearms team was called to drill the locks.

Former mechanic Mr Wasey, 41, was then found dead in his bed.

He had last been seen by family members five days earlier, and there were a number of empty cans of beeer in the property as well as painkiller tablet boxes, the officer told the hearing.

Family members raised concerns that Mr Wasey had taken his own life as he had a history of depression, and police also originally believed his death was a suicide.

However, Deputy Coroner Louise Pinder concluded there was "insufficient evidence to declare the death a suicide" and said "no one factor led to his death but Mr Wasey's death was due to a combination of drug toxicity and natural disease as a result of alcohol use."

A post-mortem examination confirmed that there was no alcohol in Mr Wasey's system, and deemed his death was caused by the combined effects of a codeine overdose, chest infection and a peptic ulcer which had been made worse by chronic alcohol use.

Mr Wasey had gone into a deep sleep and did not wake up, the court heard.

A version of this story first appeared on the Derby Telegraph website.