Derbyshire police seek to trace man after theft

Police want the public’s help to identify a man they would like to speak to about a theft in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 2:16 pm
The victim, a 44-year-old man, had advertised an iPhone 12 and AirPods on an online selling site and had agreed to sell them subject to collection.

Two men visited his address in Haddon Way, Swaley, and picked up the items, handing over what was understood to be a cash payment in an envelope.

Who is he? Contact police if you know.

The men then left – and the victim realised the envelope only contained a £10 note and slips of newspaper.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We believe the man shown in this image may be able to help with our enquiries into the incident, which happened at around 9.30pm on June 12.

“If you can help us trace the man or have any other information which would be useful, please contact PC Emma Taylor, quoting reference number 21*326710.”

