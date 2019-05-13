Derbyshire webcam girl reveals most bizarre requests she's had - including being asked to watch Noel's House Party

Elysia Downings, 28, who makes up to £96,000 a year from her on-line private shows has told of some of the strangest requests she gets from webcam views.

Elysia, from Buxton, told the Sun this week how one man asked her to watch people getting gunged on Noel's House Party.

She said: "The requests varies so much. I think the strangest one I got was being asked to watch Noel’s House Party.

"He’d like the messy stuff but he didn’t want me to get messy - he just sent me a link and watched me watch that."

Others aren't seeking purely sexual fulfillment at all, but are more keen for a "girlfriend experience".

She makes around £250 an hour being a webcam girl