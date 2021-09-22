Logan Davies.

Logan Davies, 19, of Rose Close, St Ann’s, and a younger accomplice, who cannot be named, used knives, hammers and imitation firearms to threaten or injure victims before snatching belongings such as phones, wallets and watches.

Some victims were punched or attacked with weapons while others were threatened.

Between them, the two teenagers targeted 15 victims.

The street robberies took place in Long Eaton, Nottingham and Skegness in July and August last year.

The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of four robberies in August last year.

Such was the strength of the evidence, the pair went on to plead guilty to 36 offences between them.

They were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire Police Detective Constable Natasha Ullyatt, who led the investigation, said she was pleased with the length of the sentences.

She said: “These sentencings should serve as warning to anybody who is thinking about committing street robberies.

“The level of violence used by Davies and his accomplice had a significant impact on the victims and the sentences reflect the seriousness of what they did.

“Some of the victims decided to leave their jobs as a result of what happened to them and others required hospital treatment.

“It’s fair to say I’ve never come across anything like this case in my eight years of policing and I hope I never will again.”

Detective Constable Richard Evans, who also worked on the case, was also delighted with the sentencings.

He said: “This was a complex investigation that enabled us to gather significant evidence against Davies and his young accomplice.

“At its heart are victims of various ages who have all gone through some very unpleasant and frightening experiences.

"I would like to thank all of those people for cooperating with us and to all the other witnesses who have come forward.

“Their help, coupled with a lot of joint working between various different policing teams, has resulted in these convictions.