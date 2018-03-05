Police investigate suspected arson attack on home

Arsonists are thought to have pushed buring paper through the letterbox of a house.

Derbyshire Police are investigating a small fire at the front door of a house in Long Eaton.

At around 12.50am on Saturday, February 17, a family living in Elgar Drive heard a noise and went to investigate.

They found lit tissue paper has been pushed through the letterbox, causing minor damage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Jennifer Casey on 101, quoting reference 18000076896.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.