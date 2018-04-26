Police set to target illegal parking at Derbyshire beauty spot as tickets handed out

Several tickets have been issued to vehicles parked illegally on the road between Grindleford and Longshaw during the past week, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Officers from the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team are targeting ongoing concerns about parking on the stretch of the B6521 at Nether Padley, which has solid white lines running down the centre.

A number of warnings were issued by the team about the issue during the last summer period, and tickets were given out but the recent nice weather has apparently seen the problem return.

Several tickets were issued to motorists on April 19 and 20.

It is illegal to park in places where there is a solid white line as it forces drivers onto the other side of the road to pass stationary vehicles where it is unsafe.

PCSO Anthony Boswell of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “This is an issue which tends to happen during the spring and summer period, and during nice weather spells, as more visitors are attracted to the beauty spot.

“We regularly remind motorists not to park in this location, and will be continuing to target the concerns which includes issuing tickets when necessary.”

PCSO Boswell added: “Please park legally, safely and with consideration to other road users. There are some legal spaces further along the road, although they do get taken quickly. There are a number of pay and display car parks nearby for drivers to use.”

To contact the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101.