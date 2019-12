Veteran Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner is one of the losing parties in Thursday’s general election, which saw the Conservatives bring home the biggest Tory majority since Margaret Thatcher.

We are running our live blog throughout the night, with updates as they come in for each of our seats across Derbyshire and the peak district. Huge changes in areas such as the High Peak have seen the Tories take hold of Labour’s traditional red wall across the East Midlands.