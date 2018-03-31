Serious collision forces road closure on Derbyshire’s Woodhead Pass

Firefighters were called out to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles and three casualties.

The collision happened on the A628 road near the Woodhead Tunnel entrance about 2.50pm, today, Saturday, March 31.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles and three casualties one of which was reported to have been trapped.

Glossop and Hyde firefighters helped to make the scene safe and Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

Highways England has since revealed that the A628 Woodhead Pass has been closed in both directions between the A57 Gun Inn and the A616 Flouch roundabout due to the collision.

Traffic has been encouraged to use the M62 to travel between Greater Manchester and Yorkshire by Highways England.