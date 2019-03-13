Storm Gareth causes travel disruption in Derbyshire

As Storm Gareth makes its way across the country, commuters in Derbyshire are facing disruption.

The A57 is currently blocked due to fallen tree on A57 Snake Pass.

The road is blocked both ways between A6013 (Ladybower Reservoir) and Hurst Road (Royal Oak Inn), close to the Snake Pass Inn.

Derbyshire Police have asked motorists to avoid the area until the tree is cleared.

East Midlands Trains have also warned commuters that delays are likely this morning thanks to high winds.

A speed restriction between Sheffield and Liverpool is causing 10-20 minute delays on the Liverpool-Nottingham-Norwich route today (March 13)

The route runs from Liverpool, through Manchester, onto Sheffield and then to Norwich.

The service calls at Dronfield, Chesterfield, Alfreton, Langley Mill, and Nottingham.

UPDATE: Snake Pass has reopened