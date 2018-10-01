Today will be sunny but with cool with temperatures reaching highs of 13°C.

The Met Office has said today will be "mainly dry and bright" but warned that it will feel chilly.

Sunny but chilly day ahead

Tonight there maybe rain with strong winds at times.

Overnight there will be a minimum temperature 8 °C.

On Tuesday they could be outbreaks of rain but a higher maximum temperature of 17 °C.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Wednesday and Thursday, will be mostly dry, rather cloudy but some pleasantly warm bright spells, especially in the east. Friday, probably rather cloudy with patchy rain weakening, then further rain possible later."