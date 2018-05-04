Thief was found on a bus after he fled from police

A thief who stole razors and fled from police as they tried to handcuff him was later brought to justice when he was found on a bus.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 26 how Oz Darren Smalley, 31, stole razor blades from Boots, on Granby Road, Bakewell, and despite attempts to handcuff him he fled from police but was later tracked down travelling on public transport.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant had selected razors and asked how much they were and he walked away suspiciously with a bag.

“The shop assistant looked at the CCTV and suspected he had stolen the items and she did a stock check and discovered razors and grooming tools were missing.”

Police located Smalley, according to Mrs Haslam, after he had matched a description given by the shop assistant but as they tried to handcuff him on Matlock Street, Bakewell, he ran away.

Mrs Haslam added that Smalley, of St Albans Road, Derby, was later seen on a bus which was stopped by police and he had a bag with the razors inside.

Smalley, who has 21 similar offences on his record, pleaded guilty to the theft from April 24 and admitted resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said: “His last conviction dates back to January 25, 2017. It’s over a year ago. It is a significant period of time which he has been free from offending.

“He accepts he has an unenviable record with a number of dishonesty offences but for over a year he has not been back to court or been arrested.”

Ms Sargent added that Smalley has also been attending probation appointments while he was under post-sentence supervision after he had been previously released from prison.

Smalley had committed the theft from Boots, according to Ms Sargent, because he needed funds and he ran away because he was concerned about going back to prison.

But Ms Sargent explained that Smalley now has a job and despite a three-hour commute he is committed to working and enjoys it.

Magistrates sentenced Smalley to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.