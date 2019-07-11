Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 11
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.
1. A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath
Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until July 15, 2019
Google Street View
other
2. A608 Main Road, Ilkeston
Traffic control (give and take) at A608 Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston, to install RTI pole, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until July 15, 2019.
Google Street View
other
3. A608 Station Road, Heanor
Some carriageway incursion on A608 Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, due to reset surface box in carriageway, by Cadent. Delays possible until July 15, 2019.
Google Street View
other
4. Clare Road, Sutton in Ashfield
Some carriageway incursion on Clare Road, Sutton in Ashfield, due to boundary box installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until July 15, 2019.
Google Street View
other
View more