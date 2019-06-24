Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from June 24
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A1 Elkesley
Lane closure on A1 at Elkesley, left permanent lane 2 closed northbound and southbound, due to cutting and planting, by Highways England. Delays possible until 6am, July 2, 2019.
2. A60 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick
Traffic control (give and take) on A60 High Road, Carlton in Lindrick, opposite the Sherwood Ranger, due to reset Gully and kerbs, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.
3. Chesterfield Road, Pleasley
Lane closure on Chesterfield Road, Pleasley, to replace cables and street lighting, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays possible until June 28, 2019.
4. Ilkeston Road, Heanor
Traffic control (give and take) at A6007 Ilkeston Road, Marlpool, Heanor, opposite Ilkeston Library, due to hydrant, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until June 26, 2019,
