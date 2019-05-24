Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey over the Bank Holiday weekend

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (multi-way signals) at B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park, at the junction of Clumber Road, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until June 5, 2019.

1. B6034 Ollerton Road, Clumber Park

Some carriageway incursion at A5004 Market Street, Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, at the junction with Old Road, due to new supply, by Electricity North West. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.

2. A5004 Market Street, Whaley Bridge

Traffic control (two-way signals) on Oddicroft Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield, due to construction of new access, by Notts County Council. Delays possible until May 31, 2019.

3. Oddicroft Lane, Kirkby in Ashfield

Traffic control (stop/go boards) at B5035 Roes Lane, Crich, Matlock, Derbyshire, due to surface dressing, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until June 28, 2019.

4. B5035 Roes Lane, Crich, Matlock

