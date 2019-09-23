Danger to life as flooding and thunderstorms head to Derbyshire

A yellow weather warning has been issued as widespread rain is expected in Derbyshire which may cause disruption from flooding and thunderstorms could cause danger to life.

The Met Office say the warning will be in place from 4am on Tuesday, September 24 until 11pm.

A spokesman from the Met Office said: "Spells of very heavy rain are expected to move northeastwards across much of England and Wales during Tuesday.

"Whilst many areas will see some heavy rain with 15-30 mm widely, some places may see up to 70 mm, much of this in a relatively short space of time, typically less than 6 hours.

Thunder and lightning is also possible along with strong gusty winds."

Most of the country will see heavy rain says the Met Office

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings and fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

There may be delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. The Met Office also power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses could be possible.