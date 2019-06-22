WEATHER: Sunny spells and very high pollen count in Derbyshire

The Met Office has forecast a sunny day, with very high pollen levels across Derbyshire today.

After a sunny but chilly start, today (June 22) will be dry with warm sunny spells for all areas.

This amazing shot of Winnats Pass was taken by Instagram user @peak_stuff

There will be light winds, although becoming breezy along the Lincolnshire coast this afternoon, and so feeling cooler here.

The temperature could reach 24 °C.

Hay fever sufferers are warned to be prepared for a 'very high' grass pollen risk today.

Tonight

Despite staying dry with largely clear skies, most places will have a slightly less chilly night, compared to last night.

A few mist and fog patches may form later.

Minimum temperature 10 °C.