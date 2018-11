Today will be a mild but breezy day with brisk winds.

Temperatures will reach highs of 14° and lows of 7°.

A BBC weather spokesman said: "Today will be a mild but breezy day with brisk southerly winds. There will be some light rain or drizzle in places this morning. Turning largely dry this afternoon with a few bright or sunny spells.

"Tonight will be a dry night with southerly winds easing. There will be clear periods too although some low cloud and mist may form in places towards dawn."