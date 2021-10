UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped

Halogen bulbs will be banned in UK from October - and could cost £100 to replace

News you can trust since 1881

Government launches £500m support scheme to help vulnerable over winter

Dog owners risk £5k fine or jail for using harness instead of collar on walks

Cyber security experts warn of Apple Pay fraud risk - here’s what you need to know

Army tanker drivers to deliver supplies to petrol stations hit by shortage

School tells parents to stop wearing dressing gowns when dropping off children

First News: First black head teacher statue honour

A survey of Britain's kids reveals their dream car for when they can drive in 2030

Number of ‘red list’ countries for international travel set to be slashed this week

UK’s travel rules change: what you need to know as amber list is scrapped

5 key things Rishi Sunak said in his Tory conference speech - from tax rises to Brexit