Here are the signs and symptoms of sunstroke - and how to prevent them in the heatwave

With many of us enjoying plenty of sunshine during May, and with more sun to come hopefully this summer, people are at increased risk of sunstroke (Photo: Shutterstock)

The UK is set to sizzle in heatwave conditions this weekend, and with more sun to come this summer, people are at increased risk of sunstroke.

Hot weather and exercise are both causes of heatstroke - or sunstroke - according to the NHS

Here’s everything you need to know about heat exhaustion and heatstroke, including signs, symptoms and how to prevent it.

Heat exhaustion is not usually serious and if you can cool down within a period of time. However, it can sometimes turn into heatstroke.

How can I check for signs of heat exhaustion?

The NHS notes that signs of heat exhaustion include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty

How can I cool someone down?

If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these 4 steps:

Move them to a cool place.

Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly.

Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are ok.

Cool their skin. Spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good.

Stay with them until they're better. They should start to cool down and feel better within 30 minutes.

The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, but children may become floppy and sleepy.

If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down.

What are the signs of heatstroke?

You should call 999 if you or someone else have any signs of heatstroke, which include:

feeling unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place and drinking plenty of water

not sweating even though too hot

a temperature of 40C or above

fast breathing or shortness of breath

feeling confused

a fit (seizure)

loss of consciousness

not responsive

The NHS says: “Heatstroke can be very serious if not treated quickly.

“Put the person in the recovery position if they lose consciousness while you're waiting for help.”

How long does sunstroke last?

The NHS website notes, “Heat exhaustion is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes. If it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency."

Harvard Health Publishing explains, “It is standard for a person with heat stroke to stay in the hospital for one or more days so that any complications can be identified quickly.

Complete recovery from heat stroke and its effects on body organs may take two months to a year.”

How can I prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke?

The NHS explains that there's a high risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke during hot weather or exercise.

To help prevent heat exhaustion or heatstroke, you should:

drink plenty of cold drinks, especially when exercising

take cool baths or showers

wear light-coloured, loose clothing

sprinkle water over skin or clothes

avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

avoid excess alcohol

avoid extreme exercise

This will also prevent dehydration and help your body keep itself cool.