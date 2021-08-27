Starbucks names date for return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes and other new menu items (Photo: Starbucks)

Starbucks is set to bring back one of their most popular seasonal drinks, alongside a whole host of new menu items including Pumpkin Spice cookies.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino will be back in Starbucks stores for a limited time from 2 September.

The iconic autumnal drinks will return next week and customers will be able to add Starbucks Original Nut Blend for added flavour.

The drinks will be available at all Starbucks stores across the UK, either in store or delivered via Uber Eats and Just Eat from more than 550 stores.

However, real lovers of the Pumpkin Spice Latte should keep their eyes on the Starbucks app, for details on early availability at select stores.

Starbucks app users can also order using the app to skip the queue and collect to takeaway from their nearest store.

What will be added to the menu?

The original Pumpkin Spice Latte is a combination of Espresso Roast, pumpkin pie flavoured sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin pie spices, available from £3.55, with the blended Frappucino version available for £3.65.

Vegan versions of both drinks are available with dairy alternatives and vegan whipped topping.

Alongside these old favourites, Starbucks will introduce a number of new meals and desserts, including several vegan options.

From 2 September customers will be able to order the new plant-based meatball marinara wrap; a brie, butternut and chutney focaccia sandwich; and mac and cheese with kale and peas.

Each meal is available from less than £5.