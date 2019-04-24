Billy Godleman on fire in 50 over action for Derbyshire

Billy Godleman may not be everyone’s idea of a one-day dasher but the Derbyshire captain has emerged as a leading exponent of the 50-overs format.

After establishing himself as a solid and determined opening batsman in the four-day game, Godleman has shown there is a more expansive side to his game.

The Royal London One-Day Cup was a good tournament for him last year when he made two centuries and three 50s in scoring 509 runs.

This season he has continued that rich vein of form in the opening two North Group matches with 87 against Northamptonshire and then 116 in Sunday’s game against local-rivals Nottinghamshire.

In both innings Godleman made sure the Derbyshire Falcons put a competitive score on the board and he said: “Obviously my role is to bat the majority of the overs.

“It’s about trying to play to my strengths as well as using my experience to assess the conditions and what is a good total to set or set the tempo when we are chasing.

“I think it’s something I do very well although I don’t see it as my definitive role. I think in this day and age you’ve got to be flexible so it’s all about assessing it on the day.

“Sometimes one player takes the more positive role and the other knuckles down and makes sure there’s some stability for some expansion towards the end of the innings.”

His century could not set up a second victory as a powerful Notts side chased down 298 but Godleman was still encouraged by aspects of the performance as his team embark on three away games starting at Leicester tomorrow (Wednesday).

The fast bowling of 18-year-old Alfie Gleadall was a big plus as he took his first List A wickets and was not overawed by the quality of the opposition.

“I thought young Alfie came in and offered us something different with his youth, energy and good skills and I was really pleased for him,” Godleman said.

“You won’t get too many more difficult challenges than playing against this Notts team and it was a great opportunity for him to show what he can do.

“All the bowlers tried their hearts out and I was really pleased with the guys’ attitude and effort in the field.

“From our side it’s just important that we keep putting ourselves in positions to win games. We did that on Sunday and weren’t quite good enough to seal the deal but if we keep putting ourselves in those positions I believe we will win more than we lose.”

