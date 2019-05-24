Derby County fans: ‘We need you to be loud and proud at Wembley’

The 2018-19 season reaches its climax on Monday! Derby County travel to Wembley Stadium to face Aston Villa in the Play-Off final with the reward of promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa are big favourites, but it will suit Derby being underdogs. They overcame Leeds against the odds and are more than capable of doing the same on Monday.

Past meetings, league position and form counts for nothing! This is a one off game.

Aston Villa certainly look very strong when you look at the players that they have at their disposal! Tyrone Mings has added strength to their back four.

Derby must stop Jack Grealish and Tammy Abraham to win



John McGinn, Conor Hourihane, Albert Adomah, Jack Grealish, Jonathon Kodjia and Tammy Abraham add to a very powerful looking attack.

Derby need the performance of the season out of every single player on the pitch. We need Mason Mount dominating in midfield, Harry Wilson and Tom Lawrence putting quality balls into the box and our strikers to be clinical.

For me the battle down the flanks will be vital. If Ashley Cole starts we need to see him play like he’s 28 and ignore the fact that he’s ten years older.

Jayden Bogle to cap off a brilliant season by dominating not only going forward, but also in defence.

Is the Frank Lampard gamble about to pay off?



We need Richard Keogh to finally shake off the nightmare of five years ago and become a hero.

We need Fikayo Tomori to continue his excellent form he has displayed so far this season.

Another big performance from Bradley Johnson is needed.

We need every single player to go out there and give their all.

We can win! We need commitment and belief out on the pitch.

We need every single Rams fan at Wembley getting behind the team and making as much noise as possible.

We are Derby. See you at Wembley.