Derbyshire's World Cup hero Millie Bright to be honoured with Killamarsh bus parade

World Cup hero Millie Bright will be welcomed home with an open top bus parade.

Bright, who helped the Lionesses reach the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup in France, will also be treated to a special homecoming ceremony in Killamarsh, where she grew up.

KIllamarsh Parish Council vice chairman Nick Challenger has arranged for the parade to run through the village.

MIllie, aged 25, a former pupil of Killamarsh Junior School, has been a role-model for many in the area having first laced up her boots for Killamarsh Dynamos.

She went on to play at Shefield United’s Centre of Excellence and Doncaster Belles, before signing for Chelsea in December 2014.