FA CUP: Who will Matlock Town, Buxton, Ilkeston Town, Belper Town face?

Matlock Town will host Belper. Photo: Craig Lamont

The FA have announced the draw for the first qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Action will take place on Saturday, September 4.

Matlock Town will entertain Derbyshire rivals Belper Town while Buxton travel to impressive-looking step five outfit Sherwood Colliery.

Ilkeston Town will travel to league rivals Halesowen.

Winning clubs will claim £2,250 in prizemoney with £750 going to the losers.