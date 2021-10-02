Ilkeston Town put eight past struggling Histon

Joe Maguire celebrates his goal against Histon. Photo by Lee Prewett.

The visitors have struggled all season to make an impact in the NPL Midlands following their relocation from the Southern Premier League, the loss of players they've been unable to replace contributing to their problems.

And they were never at the races in a game that Ilkeston dominated from the off, this the Robins' second big win at home in a row following a 5-0 success over Spalding last month.

Remaye Campbell put an early chance over the top for the Robins, but wouldn’t be denied on 14 minutes as a short corner saw Alex Troke get to the byline and square into the six yard box where Campbell stabbed home from a yard out.

Chances dried up despite Ilkeston’s dominance, that the case until the 32nd minute when Ollie Brown-Hill - a powerhouse throughout the afternoon - did well down the left and pulled back for Troke who had time to pick his spot and side foot the ball home.

Histon replied with debutant Rhys Thorpe firing the visitors’ first effort on goal straight at Ross Durrant.

But the lead was extended further on 37 minutes when Zak Goodson received possession on the right hand edge of the penalty area and cut in before finding the far corner of the net.

Joe Maguire was then denied by fine stop from keeper Sam Roach after coming up for a free-kick, but from the resultant corner goal four followed as the ball found the net off the leg of the unlucky Thorpe who was on the edge of the six yard box.

It took just six minutes of the second-half for the fifth to arrive, Maguire heading home at the back post from Charlie Wakefield’s in-swinging free-kick on the right-hand side.

Five became six just after the hour, Brown-Hill again involved as he threaded a ball in to Campbell who finished well.

Campbell fired just wide in search for a seventh soon afterwards, but it did come on 72 when Troke had plenty of time and space to control and fire low into the net from eight yards out.

Brown-Hill fired just too high as Ilkeston went for an eighth, which came when sub Paddy Webb tapped home after good work from James Carvell and Goodson.

And that would be that on a very wet afternoon at the New Manor Ground that left the visitors heading back to Cambridgeshire both sodden and soundly beaten.

Ilkeston: Durrant, Williams, Tait (Verma 46), Wakefield, Maguire, Fenton, Goodson, Brown-Hill, Campbell (Webb 66), Troke (Carvell 72), Reid.

Subs not used: Francis, Foster.

Histon: Roach, Bexfield, Collins, Dawkin (Stevens-Lee 62), Key (Greengrass 65), Brookes, Thorpe, Camara, Gordon-Douglas (Lindsay 62), Wilkinson, Chizari.

Subs not used: Cole, Lawal.