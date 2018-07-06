Punters backing England to enjoy more penalty success

Punters are showing confidence in England’s new-found penalty prowess and have backed them to win another shootout on the eve of their quarter-final against Sweden.

Eric Dier’s winning penalty against Colombia secured their first ever World Cup penalties victory and Southgate’s men went to 8/1 from 9/1 on Friday to go all the way against Sweden as well. The Three Lions are 10/11 to get it done in normal time and 6/4 market leaders of the remaining 8 teams to reach the final.

Star man Harry Kane has seen his odds plummet in the player of the tournament race and he’s now 4/1 second favourite ahead of 5/1 shot Neymar, while the Tottenham man is red-hot at 2/7 to finish the tournament as top goalscorer with six goals already in the bag.

A Brazil v England final is also on the mind of punters and is the most likely showdown to happen in the Luzhniki on July 14th at 11/2.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We had to cut another England penalty shootout win into 8/1 from 9/1 today because it was seeing decent support and who’s to say they won’t be like London buses and turn up twice in quick succession having been such a rare sight previously.”

He added: “The player of the tournament race is getting interesting and with nobody really grabbing the bull by the horns, Harry Kane looks as good a candidate as any and we can’t see the 4/1 lasting if England go any further in the competition.”