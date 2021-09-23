Triple crown record for Amber Valley & Erewash AC's Ella Rush

Ella Rush tops the podium after her successful weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Ella comfortably carried off the senior heptathlon title to add to her previous two gold medals when winning the junior girl's pentathlon in 2018 and the Intermediate Girls 'seven eventer' in 2019.

Only Meghan Beesley, the Olympic 400m hurdler who in her earlier career concentrated on combined events, has won all three titles in the past.

Rush's overall winning score of 5370 points consolidated her position as the top U18 in the UK and elevated her to 11th in the UK Senior rankings.

She said: “I am really happy to finish the season on such a high and want to thank everyone who has helped me achieve this milestone of three Championship titles”

”I will now take a few weeks’ rest before starting winter training in preparation for what I hope will be another good season next year.”

AVEAC had two other athletes, Imogen Laugharne and Mae Jones in action representing Derbyshire in the junior girls’ pentathlon.

A total of 42 athletes took part in the competition and Laugharne finished a highly respectable 11th scoring 2745 points, beating her previous best score by 104 points.

Personal bests came in the 75m hurdles where she sped to a time of 11:76 and in the long jump with a distance of 4.85m.

Her 7.94m shot put and 1.56m clearance in the high jump were marginally behind her previous bests and she finished a lengthy competitive day running the 800m in 2:47:35.

Jones finished in 36th position overall on 2288 points, just over 20 points behind her previous pentathlon outing in June. She too started the day very well, reducing her 75m hurdles time from 12.53 to 12:22 and added a centimetre to her shot PB with a throw of 7.63m.