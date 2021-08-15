Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden will play live in Derbyshire

Jon Boden

Jon, who is one of the foremost names in English folk music, will play in Derby Market Place on Friday, August 20, 2021.

He will be airing music from his album Last Mile Home, which was released in March this year, his self-penned numbers Songs From The Floodplain, Painted Lady, Afterglow and Rose in June, material from Bellowhead, Spiers & Boden and his A Folk Song A Day project in which he recorded 365 songs in one year.

Bellowhead sold 250,000 albums, had seven singles playlisted on Radio 2 and sold out hundreds of venues including The Royal Albert Hall. The band split up in 2016.

Tickets to see Jon Boden cost £19. To book go to www.derbymarketplace.co.uk/whats-on