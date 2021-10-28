Will Young will perform at Sheffield City Hall on October 24, 2022 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 7, 2021.

The 20 Years Tour will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Will being crowned the first winner of television’s Pop Idol.

Will’s show at Sheffield City Hall on October 24 and at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on November 7 next year will take fans on a journey through his meteoric rise to fame.

An acting career has since blossomed alongside his chart-topping hits, with roles on stage and screen. Will has presented shows on TV and radio, including regular cover for Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2.

Will’s most recent album Crying On The Bathroom Floor hit #3 in the UK album chart this year and his new book To Be A Gay Man is available via Penguin Books.