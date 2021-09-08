World’s greatest Elvis tribute artist Chris Connor tours Presley’s songs to Sheffield

His manager Lisa Matthews said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky. Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times, and as authentic as possible. Audience members are left in tears and in shock during and after the shows, with the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves. Chris has worked very hard to become the world leading Elvis performer, and he is very grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans across the globe.”