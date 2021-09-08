World’s greatest Elvis tribute artist Chris Connor tours Presley’s songs to Sheffield
Tribute artist Chris Connor, voted the greatest Elvis tribute artist in the world by fans, will be belting out Presley’s hits and mimicking his mannerisms when he tours to Sheffield.
The World Famous Elvis Show lands at the City Hall on September 18 when Chris will be recreating two popular concerts when The King was at his very best.
Chris will be accompanied by a 12-piece live band The Steels and backing vocals by The Sweet Harmonies.
His manager Lisa Matthews said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world. He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky. Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times, and as authentic as possible. Audience members are left in tears and in shock during and after the shows, with the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves. Chris has worked very hard to become the world leading Elvis performer, and he is very grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans across the globe.”
Seven years ago in Memphis singer Chris was awarded Best Elvis Tribute after winning the biggest number of votes in a worldwide fan poll.
Tickets for The World Famous Elvis Show cost £32.35, go to www.sheffieldcityhallco.uk
