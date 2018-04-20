Doctor and the Medics top new festival in Derbyshire

Doctor and the Medics will headline a music festival to raise money for a football club.

The chart-topping band - who scored a hit with Spirit in the Sky - will perform at the new Under the Castle Festival in Carr Vale, Bolsover, on May 12.

Their performance will be among the highlights of a family fun day featuring 14 bands including Bolsover based groups Metropolis and Mordant, Warsop festival favourites The Star Botherers, Pretty Babs and XFD.

The two-day festival in a marquee at the Carr Vale Football Club on North View Street opens on May 11 with an evening of five mainly punk bands. Aimed at over 18s, this night will be headlined by Hung like Hanratty and support acts will include old school Bolsover punks Septic Psychos.

Under the Castle Festival is a new event which has been organised by music fan Mick McConologue, Peter Byrne who is chairman of the football club, Dave Drury who owns the Black Market venue in Warsop and promoter Jayne Green.

Tickets cost £7 for Friday and £10 for Saturday and are available from www.gigantic.com or call Mick McConologue on 07889021122.