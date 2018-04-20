Family ticket up for grabs for Chatsworth International Horse Trials

Enjoy world-class competition from elegant dressage and exciting show jumping to gripping cross country action. The Dodson & Horrell Chatsworth International Horse Trials take place at Chatsworth Park from May 11 to 13 - and you could win a family ticket to the final day.

Attractions will include the first leg of the Event Rider Masters Series. You can also see the stars of the future in the Dubarry Burghley Young Event Horse 4 and 5 year-old classes.

There will be Pony Club mounted games, British Scurry and Driving Trials; the sheep show, have a go agility and a fun dog Show, the Mullenscote Gun Dog Display and the UK Rescue Bears.

Browse the shopping village with more than 100 trade stands selling a wide selection of country clothing, equestrian products, fashion accessories and delicious food.

Children’s entertainment will include a bouncy castle, face painting and much more.

We have a family ticket to give away for Sunday. May 13. Simply tell us the name of the horse trial sponsors. Email your answer with name, address and phone number, marking Horse Trials in the subject box, to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk. Entries close on May 3, 2018. The editor’s decision is final.

Details: Go to www.chatsworth.org/events/horse-trials