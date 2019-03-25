Food review: What our reviewer made of pub at Derbyshire golf centre

Morley Hayes is well known in Derbyshire as a golf course, hotel, wedding venue and conference centre.

It markets itself as a ‘luxury haven’ in the heart of the county and covers a huge area of countryside between Belper and Ilkeston with its well-tended greens and a host of facilities.

It’s also blessed with several tempting places to eat.

I’d enjoyed dining at the popular Dovecote restaurant before – with its excellent and much-vaunted Sunday lunch menu.

But in need of something quicker and more relaxed one weekend recently, my partner and I headed to the less formal Roosters Bar – located a sand wedge chip away from the golf course.

The bar is popular with people fresh off the greens, as well as passing traffic, and offers pub favourites in a cosy setting.

We found a table and then ordered from the extensive menu at the bar.

There are all the usual pub favourites and a decent range of burgers, steaks and wraps.

My partner opted for breaded Brie to start with and chilli con carne as her main course, while I chose creamy vegetable soup followed by a Stilton burger.

The emphasis at the Roosters Bar seems to be hearty portions of uncomplicated pub grub, which I suppose is just what you would need after 18 holes of golf in the kind of weather we’ve been hit with recently.

And it does the job perfectly well.

The soup was tasty and filling while the Stilton burger was succulent full of flavour.

It was served with a bucket of chips and a mountain of tasty coleslaw and fresh salad.

My partner also enjoyed her chilli but said she would never have been able to eat the huge bowl of rice.

If you’re in the mood for something more upmarket, you might be better off at the Dovecote restaurant.

However, if you want some tasty pub food at a reasonable price, in a friendly atmosphere and with minimal fuss, Roosters Bar will do the job perfectly.

OUR RATING: 8/10