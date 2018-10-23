`

Halloween attractions offer frighteningly good fun in Derbyshire

Dare you wander around a castle once voted the spookiest site in Britain or bump along on a Fright Flight at Derbyshire’s jewel in the crown of stately homes?

Tricks and treats are waiting around every corner for those venturing out of their homes this Halloween and beyond.....

Halloween. Photo by Pixabay.

Halloween. Photo by Pixabay.