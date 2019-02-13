Here’s where you can see the bands playing in Derbyshire

Thursday, February 14

Big Country. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, February 15

Arielle, Texas-based singer-songwriter, supported by Banjo Jen and The Fargo Railroad Co. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

Pete Doherty. The Venue, Derby.

Popstars’ - UK’s tribute to Swedish band GHOST. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

David Lacey. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kelly Jordan. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Molly & The Greynotes. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Louise Hall. The Crown & Cushion, Broad Pavement, Chesterfield.

Saturday, February 16

Fahrenheit. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

The Medlers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Johnny and the Moondogs. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Whiskey Bob Shaker. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Powerline. The County music bar, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

ziPt. Great Rocks Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Zetor in the Kailyard. Queens Head, Belper.

Rochelle. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

The Electric Swing Circus. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Anthony Parsons. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Zee Zee Tops. The Stumble, Long Eaton.

Neil James.The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

J.C. Aron. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

Kathryn Hirons. Hilltop WM Club and Institute, Bolsover.

Sharn 80s Revival. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Kirsty Anne. The Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Joe Austin. Club Chesterfield, Chester Street, Chesterfield.

Platform One. Kilburn SC, Kilburn.

Sunday, February 17

Buddies. Butchers Arms, Brimington, 4pm start.

Paula Evans and Carla Burchell. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Simply Mel open mic. Needlemakers Arms, Ilkeston.

Scott Carr. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, Alfreton.

Jonathan Carroll. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

ziPt. White Swan, Greenhill, Sheffield.

Wednesday, February 20

Steve Knightley. County Lounge, County Hall, Matlock.

Tom Collins. North Wingfield MW Social Club, North Wingfield.