WIN tickets for The Human League’s intimate show in Sheffield

The Human League will be playing a concert in their home city of Sheffield - and we are giving away tickets.

They will perform at the intimate Steel Hall in the FlyDSA Arena on December 7 as part of the Red Live 2018 tour.

Midge Ure’s band Electronica will be the support act.

Tickets, priced £45.56, £53.76 and £84 (including booking fee) are available online at https://www.flydsaarena.co.uk and via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.

To be in with a chance ot winning a pair of tickets to the show, complete this hits by The Human League

Together In ........ Dreams.

Email the answer, with your name, address and daytime phone number, marking to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk.

Entries close on November 12, 2018. Normal Johnston Press rules apply and are available on request.