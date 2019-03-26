Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones announces solo tour - with dates in Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham

Kelly Jones - frontman and creative force of Stereophonics for over 22 years - is heading out on a solo tour around the UK this summer for only the third time in his career.

The shows in June and July will give audiences a rare opportunity to see unique and intimate performances from Kelly across an evening of storytelling and songcraft.

Kelly Jones.

Heralded as one of the finest voices of his generation, Kelly will be performing songs in a more stripped back environment, giving fans the chance to hear a wide variety of music, taken from the Stereophonics catalogue of ten albums and 22+ years of music, including some of the band's rarely performed songs.

The evening will also feature songs from Kelly's 2007 solo album ‘Only The Names Have Been Changed’ as well as some brand new songs only recently written, all delivered alongside Kelly’s storytelling and tales from along the way.

The Don't Let the Devil Take Another Day tour will be visiting Manchester, Sheffield and Nottingham.

Kelly said: “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me (as well as stories that have inspired me). The tour is about overcoming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that. I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments”

The UK live shows are:

SATURDAY 01 JUNE EDINBURGH USHER HALL

SUNDAY 02 JUNE GLASGOW ROYAL CONCERT HALL

WEDNESDAY 05 JUNE SHEFFIELD CITY HALL

THURSDAY 06 JUNE LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC

SATURDAY 08 JUNE CARDIFF ST DAVID’S HALL

MONDAY 10 JUNE BRIGHTON DOME

TUESDAY 11 JUNE BATH FORUM

SATURDAY 15 JUNE CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE

SUNDAY 16 JUNE LONDON EVENTIM APOLLO

MONDAY 01 JULY BIRMINGHAM SYMPHONY HALL

TUESDAY 02 JULY MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

WEDNESDAY 03 JULY NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

Tickets go on general sale on Friday March 29 at 10am via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk / www.axs.com / www.myticket.co.uk.