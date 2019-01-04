The ELO Experience cover the hit songs of Jeff Lynne at gigs in Derbyshire

The ELO Experience will be sharing hit songs such as Mr Blue Sky and Don’t Bring Me Down when they play in Derbyshire.

Regarded as the world’s leading tribute to Jeff Lynne and ELO, the band will perform at Buxton Opera House on January 25 and Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on February 9.

Their production includes a string section, stunning light show and large-screen projection.

Tickets for Buxton cost £24, to book click here https://www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190. Tickets for Chesterfield cost £25.70, to book click here https://www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.